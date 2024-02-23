$!Lo clásico marca el Burger Week en su 11va edición

ml | El Burger Week 2024 cuenta con los especiales de: Blue Taphouse, Burger Post Office, La Cajita By Hotel W, Mashy’s, Macchiato Café Bistró, Bodega Umami, Grill Meister, Galana Bakery And Brunch, The Crew, Nance BBQ, Atope, Pub 23, Burger Guys, Taphouse Restaurante, Kappers, Tacos La Neta, Masi by JW Marriott, Mulligan’s Golf Bar by Summit Rainforest, Mika, The Wallace, Beer and Cow, El Callejón Street Food, La Negra Teresa, Slabón, The Yard, Mercaito, TCU Cocina Urbana, Gambrinus Pub & Grill, La Nave de T’ bier Klooster, Oh My Burger!, Cielo Rooftop Bar, MUH, 4Minds, entre otros. La lista completa está disponible en https://week.pa/burger/ y en el Instagram @panamaweek.