Nacionales

Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá

Las provincias de Herrera, Los Santos, Coclé y Veraguas, en el centro del país, son las más afectadas por el terremoto, que ha superado las 200 réplicas. Las autoridades reportaron pocos heridos, sin víctimas fatales. Fotos: AFP-redes.

Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
A man rides a bicycle past a collapsed house and a car buried under debris in the town of Chitre, about 250 km southwest of Panama City, on October 10, 2026. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Panama on October 10, 2026, collapsing buildings and roads in the center of the country and injuring at least 27 people, with no deaths reported. (Photo by DANIEL DE CARTERET / AFP) DANIEL DE CARTERET / AFP
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
A family remains at a pavilion in Omar Park in Panama City on October 10, 2026, after spending the night there following the earthquake that struck the country the previous day. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Panama on October 10, 2026, collapsing buildings and roads in the center of the country and injuring at least 27 people, with no deaths reported. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP) MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
Redacción Metro Libre
12 de octubre de 2026
Contenido Patrocinado
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