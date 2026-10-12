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lunes, 12 octubre 2026
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Las reliquias del metro de Nueva York se venden
Guardianes y Rays abren la lucha por la Liga Americana
Retoman la pesca de camarón tras finalizar período de veda
Nacionales
Impactantes imágenes del temblor de 7.5 que sacudió Panamá
Las provincias de Herrera, Los Santos, Coclé y Veraguas, en el centro del país, son las más afectadas por el terremoto, que ha superado las 200 réplicas. Las autoridades reportaron pocos heridos, sin víctimas fatales. Fotos: AFP-redes.
A man rides a bicycle past a collapsed house and a car buried under debris in the town of Chitre, about 250 km southwest of Panama City, on October 10, 2026. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Panama on October 10, 2026, collapsing buildings and roads in the center of the country and injuring at least 27 people, with no deaths reported. (Photo by DANIEL DE CARTERET / AFP)
DANIEL DE CARTERET / AFP
A family remains at a pavilion in Omar Park in Panama City on October 10, 2026, after spending the night there following the earthquake that struck the country the previous day. A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake rocked Panama on October 10, 2026, collapsing buildings and roads in the center of the country and injuring at least 27 people, with no deaths reported. (Photo by MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP)
MARTIN BERNETTI / AFP
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